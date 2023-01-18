Washington Spirit defender Anna Heilferty has re-signed with the team on a new two-year contract with a team option for 2025, the club announced today. The new contract will take effect immediately, replacing Heilferty’s current contract which contained a recently-exercised 2023 team option.

Heilferty appeared in 29 of Washington’s 30 total matches in 2022, seeing almost 2,000 minutes of playing time in the process. The defender’s 21 caps and 1,486 minutes played during the regular season were good for third- and fourth-most on the team in 2022, respectively. Heilferty also assisted on two goals during the regular season, matching forward Trinity Rodman for second-most on the 2022 team.

“This is home! I feel incredibly lucky to get to do what I love in this city,” said Heilferty. “I can’t wait to get started on another great year and continue to give back to our fans and the DC community.”

Off the pitch, Heilferty is an involved community member. Working with Washington, D.C.’s Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), she became the first-ever Ambassador to Sustainable DC, a mayoral initiative centered on environmentalism and sustainable planning, in 2022. Heilferty’s role has focused on project development and promotional planning, helping to raise general awareness and response to environmental issues facing the nation’s capital as well as the rest of the world.

A DMV local, Heilferty hails from Falls Church, Virginia and attended Boston University before being drafted by the Spirit with the 19th overall pick in 2021. In three seasons with the Terriers, Heilferty appeared in 62 matches, totaling 13 goals and 10 assists in over 4,200 minutes of playing time. Heilferty earned All-Patriot League honors in each of her three collegiate seasons, including a First Team nod in 2018.

“Anna is someone I already know well from preparing for the 2021 college draft and it has been great to see her progress over the last two years,” said Head Coach Mark Parsons. “I believe she has the ability to play in different positions for us and I’m looking forward to seeing her take more important steps in 2023.”