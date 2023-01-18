Washington Spirit defender Sam Staab has re-signed with the team on a new three-year contract, the club announced today. The new contract will take effect immediately, replacing Staab’s current contract which contained a recently-exercised 2023 team option.

A mainstay of the Spirit’s backline since entering the league, Staab is coming off her second career ‘Iron Woman’ season, having played every regular season minute of 2022 after doing the same in her rookie season. In addition to playing all 1,980 minutes of the regular season, she played all but one match of the 2022 Challenge Cup, bringing her totals for the year to 29 starts and 2,610 minutes played. Staab also added a goal and an assist on the attacking end of the pitch in 2022.

“I’m thrilled to be staying with the Spirit for the next three seasons,” said Staab. “I look forward to working hard alongside the staff and my teammates to bring another NWSL championship home to Washington, D.C.!”

Originally from San Diego, California, Staab attended Clemson University before being drafted by the Spirit with the fourth overall pick in 2019. In four seasons with the Tigers, she started 80 matches and totaled 7,360 minutes of action on the Clemson backline. A four-time All-ACC honoree, Staab was also named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year following her senior campaign in 2018.

“Sam is one of the best passing center backs in the league and complements how we see our team playing,” said Head Coach Mark Parsons. “She has been a very important player to this team and I am looking forward to supporting her having a key role in 2023.”