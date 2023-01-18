The College of Southern Maryland Hawks women’s basketball team’s two-game winning streak ended on January 11 as they lost to the Garrett College Lakers 68-53.

CSM came out of the gate strong, swarming Garrett with their zone defense, resulting in missed shots. On the offensive end, the Hawks had good looks from all areas of the floor, giving them a 32-29 advantage at halftime.

In the second half, CSM struggled with turnovers and missed shots, which led to easy fastbreak points for the Lakers. The Hawks were also outrebounded 49-27 in the game, which allowed the Lakers to capitalize on second-chance points. Garrett outscored CSM 39-21 in the second half to secure the win over the Hawks.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

Freshman forward Lillian Reynolds and sophomore guard Janaya Sims led the Hawks in scoring with 13 points each. Reynolds had a team-high five rebounds. Freshman forward Tayloni Ricks contributed 11 points and four rebounds.