The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) presented Harry Shasho, one of the college’s champions and an outstanding community member and business leader, with an honorary degree during the college’s 24th Winter Commencement ceremonies Friday, Jan. 13.

CSM Board of Trustees Chair Shawn Coates presented Shasho with the degree in recognition of his commitment to, and support of, higher education and his significant contributions to CSM.

“His leadership and dedication are evident in his advocacy for the college in the community and the number of exceptional board members that he has recruited,” said Coates.

Shasho is the president and broker for Shasho Consulting PA Commercial Real Estate. Previously, he served as the chairman of the Charles County Economic Development Board. He is a member of a number of professional organizations as well as the Chambers of Commerce in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties. Shasho also serves on the CSM Campus Advisory Council.

With his extensive business experience, Shasho said he is well aware of the value CSM offers to the business community through workforce development and business training partnerships. He has a unique perspective as a Vietnam veteran and has tried to leverage his military experience to serve the students of CSM.

“This degree will make my success story complete and my grandchildren proud to want to grow up like their grandpa,” said Shasho.

Shasho has served on the CSM Foundation Board since 2016 and established the Mary I. Shasho Memorial Endowed Scholarship in memory of his late wife. The endowment supports Criminal Justice majors who live in Southern Maryland.