Congratulations to Dr. Megha Babu for being our most recent Patient Experience Award winner! Recently, the organization received positive feedback from a patient’s family member at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.

The patient had complex medical issues, and the family expressed concerns about involvement in their loved one’s care plan. Dr. Babu immediately engaged with the family. The family later shared their gratitude for Dr. Babu’s care and compassion.

Dr. Babu’s efforts provide a great example of service recovery and a model for the transformational impact on patient experience when we make meaningful intimate connections with patients and family.

Congratulations, Dr. Babu, and thank you for taking such exceptional care of our patients!