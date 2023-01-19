Originally from Ethiopia, Dr. Temesgen moved to the U.S. with her family when she was 17 and went on to attend Virginia Commonwealth University for her undergraduate studies. She received her Doctor of Medicine from Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine in Ohio.

She returned to the Washington, DC, region to complete her internal medicine residency and cardiology and interventional cardiology fellowships at The George Washington University School of Medicine before joining the interventional cardiology team at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital in November 2022.

As an interventional cardiologist, Dr. Temesgen specializes in treating heart conditions such as blocked arteries and repairing structural abnormalities such as heart valve defects and damaged blood vessels using minimally invasive, nonsurgical procedures, including transradial catheterization. Dr. Temesgen and her team perform these procedures in the hospital’s dedicated cardiac catheterization lab utilizing advanced imaging technology.

“In interventional cardiology, we’re able to not only open up arterial blockages but also repair defects and even replace leaking or damaged heart valves without needing an open, invasive surgery,” said Dr. Temesgen. “The benefits to the patients in this community are many.”