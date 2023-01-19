The Navy women’s basketball team ran into a well-balanced and highly accurate Boston University squad on Wednesday night in a Patriot League contest at BU’s Case Gym. The Mids (1-17. 1-6 PL) were unable to answer the Terriers (12-6, 7-0 PL) who had all five starters net nine or more points, while shooting over 55 percent in each of the first three quarters. The top team in the Patriot League, Boston was victorious by a score of 84-41 over Navy.

Sydne Watts (Jr., Canton, Ga.) led the Mids offensively with a team-high 16 points over 33 minutes of action. Mimi Schrader (Sr., Plymouth, Minn.) backed-up Watts’ effort with eight points, including a pair of three-pointers.

“BU is really, really good,” remarked head coach Tim Taylor . “The bottom line is they are one of the best mid-major teams I’ve seen with the way they play. They executed their plays really well, they fed off each other and they moved the basketball. They were really good in transition. That’s as good of a performance that I’ve seen in the Patriot League since I got here. They were clicking from top to bottom, it wasn’t just their stars or their starters. We got shell-shocked a little bit early on when they were making all of those threes. Now granted, we did have some breakdowns defensively, that didn’t help. I thought our kids continued to fight and continued to play hard. We just ran into a buzzsaw tonight.”

Watts opened the game with an individual 4-2 run over the initial 2:28 of action. An 8-0 rebuttal by BU helped the hosts dart ahead by a score of 10-4 by the 4:36 mark. After Lindsay Llewellyn (Sr., North East, Md.) put an end to the Terriers scoring streak with a jumper at 4:25, Boston re-engaged its potent offense and netted 11 of the next 13 points to break out to a 21-8 advantage with 70 seconds remaining in the first quarter. A long jumper from the corner by Llewellyn closed the scoring at 21-10.

Boston, the nation’s best three-point shooting team caught fire in the second quarter on its way to 31 points on six-of-nine shooting from three-point range and six-of-10 from inside the arc. Navy tried to keep pace with BU during this stanza with 17 points of its own. The Terriers scored five of the first seven points before the three-point barrage began. Schrader tried to intervene in this run of long-range marksmenship with three-pointers at 7:11 and 2:15. Her second trey made it 44-24. Two more triples by BU, including a half-court buzzer beater sent the game to halftime at 52-27.

Navy continued fighting during the second half and played Boston evenly in the fourth quarter, holding the Terriers to just eight points on three-of-15 shooting and a one-of-11 mark from three-point range. Five different Mids scored baskets in the second half with Watts knocking down a pair of field goals in the third and another in the final stanza.

For the game, Boston outshot Navy 51.6 percent (33-64) to 32.8 (19-58) from the field, 37.5 percent (9-24) to 14.3 (2-14) from three-point range and 69.2 percent (9-13) to 50.0 (1-2) from the foul line.

The Terriers had a substantial rebound advantage as the hosts grabbed 44 caroms versus 29 for the Mids. BU was equally active on the offensive glass with 14 rebounds, while the Navy finished with nine.

“The biggest thing about tonight’s game was ‘were we following the game plan and doing the things that we needed to do?’ said Taylor in closing. “I don’t think we did that very well. In order for us to compete well against Army, we’ve got to be able to follow our game plan much better, especially defensively. We’ll also be tested with handling the big moment. How will we respond to 5,000 people? How do our freshmen handle going head-to-head with Army’s upperclass experience.”

Navy will continue its road trip on Saturday with an early tip at service academy rival, Army. The nationally televised contest between the Mids and Black Knights is set for 11 a.m. at West Point and will air live on CBS Sports Network.