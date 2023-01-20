Monday was a day to celebrate unity within the country and to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.. This reverend stood for peace, and justice and was the most influential leader in the civil rights movement from 1955 until his untimely assassination in 1968. He stood for non-violent activism. King was the first President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference [1957 – 1968].

The Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center on Dowell Road in Solomons hosted its MLK Days Monday with the community participating in making a ‘Pathways to Freedom’ community collage.

The gallery is displaying the NARRATIVES exhibit by artist Sharon Robinson all throughout February, Black History Month. Robinson’s artwork is for purchase and can be purchased on-site at the

Robinson, originally from New Jersey, is a mixed media artist specializing in assembling collages Since 2000 she has been a full-time artist, muralist, teacher, and arts program contractor. She also teaches at The Art League in Alexandria, Va, the Smithsonian Associates, and Howard Community College.

“I’m very happy with the project results,” Robinson stated. “This was the first time I have had the opportunity to be a part of an event such as this at Annmarie [Gardens], and I greatly appreciate the enthusiastic participation of all those who attended.”

Robinson said each day brought new community members, different views, and introspection. Photos by Tammy SHowalter/ The Southern Maryland Chronicle

“The thought and care that went into recording individual sentiments and making the collage pieces were so very touching,” she said, “and I truly hope that this experience was a small stepping stone in the building of individual relationships and a stronger, kinder community.”

Robinson said a couple visited Annmarie Gardens [Tuesday] and studied the installation very intently, taking pictures of several arrows.

“The wife told me that they had been married by an associate of Dr. King’s in Chicago,” Robinson stated. “I love hearing such stories and how creative spaces allow individuals to share their personal experiences. The web of relationships over time and space is truly amazing.”

The collage allowed community members to start the tough dialogues and to journal their true feelings about America as it’s known to them.

The head Pastor of Faith Bible Church on Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, Rob McNutt, and his wife, Iliana, participated in the event.

Iliana was passionate about her pro-life collage, with scripture from Psalm 139:13-14 impressed upon it. It read, ‘For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Your works are wonderful; I know that full well.’ Photo Credit: Tammy Showalter/The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Rob McNutt stated that Annmarie Gardens is one of the ‘hidden gems’ in the surrounding area.

“We’re grateful that AnnMarie Gardens hosted this event and provided us with an opportunity to reflect on the values of Dr. King,” he stated. “The history of America and the values that shape our culture is rooted in the biblical values that people like Reverend King preached and lived.”

“Personally, my wife and I aim to interact in our community to draw people’s attention to these values and help them make decisions based on these values. Through our Counseling programs and teaching ministries, we are speaking to people daily about how they can practically implement these Godly values into their everyday lives.

“Dr. King struggled and sacrificed for what was right.”

McNutt said we, too must learn what is right and be prepared to struggle and sacrifice.

Faith Bible offers to Celebrate Recovery classes for those coming out of and healing from addictions. The church also offers counseling through its ‘Come to the Table Ministry’.

Annmarie Gardens has winter hours of Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On February 10, the Gardens will host After Hours, 5-7 p.m. Expect live music, food trucks, and a cash bar.

On March 3, 5-7 p.m., the exhibit VIBE CHECK, a teen art exhibit, will be on display for the After Hours gathering.

Fairies in the Garden is back on Friday, April 7, 5-7 p.m.

For questions, call 410-326-4640.