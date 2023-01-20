Oh My Gawd! BRACH’S, America’s #1 conversation heart brand*, is making Valentine’s Day moments sweeter by introducing limited-edition FRIENDS Conversation Hearts, together with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. Could this BE any sweeter?

BRACH’S introduces limited-edition Conversation Hearts inspired by iconic television series FRIENDS.

With messages featuring 26 iconic FRIENDS quotes and references – such as “UR MY LBSTR,” “MOO POINT,” and, of course, “ON A BREAK” – these treats offer an easy way to spark connection and conversation amongst “friends” this season. The packs include a delicious new blend of Watermelon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, Cherry and Orange flavors – perfect for Valentine’s Day exchanges, baking, decorating or gifting.

“BRACH’S Conversation Hearts and FRIENDS are both cultural symbols that have been beloved for generations, so this collaboration felt like a natural fit,” said Chad Womack, Director of BRACH’S Seasonal Marketing at Ferrara Candy Company. “BRACH’S Conversation Hearts embody all that is special about Valentine’s Day, giving fans a meaningful way to connect through short, sweet messages. We’re proud to own that tradition each year and are excited to bring people together by offering this twist on our classic hearts inspired by one of the most iconic pop culture representations of friendships – FRIENDS.”

For those who don’t want to “PIVOT” from Valentine’s Day tradition, BRACH’S fan-favorite classic Conversation Hearts are available nationwide alongside the limited-edition FRIENDS Conversation Hearts. Find them at grocery stores, convenience stores and mass-market retailers nationwide today!

While “Joey doesn’t share food,” BRACH’S certainly does! Show how you share BRACH’S Conversation Hearts with friends, family and loved ones this Valentine’s Day by posting on social media, tagging @BrachsCandy. For Valentine’s Day recipe inspiration, visit Brachs.com.