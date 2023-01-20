Junior Stella Ribaudo picked up a win over a Top-100 singles player, but the Navy women’s tennis team was unable to upset Alabama, as the Crimson Tide defeated the Midshipmen by a 6-1 score on Sunday morning at the Roberta Alison Baumgardner Tennis Facility in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Sunday’s result moves the Tide to 1-0 on the spring, while the Mids are now 0-2 in dual action.

Alabama jumped out to a quick lead thanks to its No. 2 doubles duo, Loudmilla Bencheikh and Ola Pitak getting, a 6-1 win over freshman Sia Chaudry and sophomore Parvathi Shanker while the Anne Marie Hiser/Klara Milicevic pairing beat Ribaudo and fellow junior Corinne Farid , 6-2, in the No. 3 spot, clinching the doubles point for the host Tide.

In singles action, Milicevic tallied a 6-4, 6-0 victory against Chaudry on the No. 5 court and Anna Parkhomenko beat sophomore Sylvia Eklund , 6-0, 6-3, in the No. 4 singles match to put Alabama on the verge of clinching. The Tide’s Pitak clinched the dual victory when she handed senior Casey Accola a 6-2, 6-1 defeat on the third singles court.

Finishing out singles play, Bencheiekh added a 6-3, 6-4 win over sophomore Emily Tannenbaum , Shanker was on the losing end of a 7-5, 6-4 decision against Ansley Cheshire, but the Mids ended the day with Ribaudo beating Petra Sedlackova, the No. 75 singles player in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association ranking, as Ribaudo used a 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 score to pull off the three-set upset.

This marks Ribaudo’s first career win against a ranked opponent.

Navy will now host Saint Francis (Pa.) and St. Bonaventure on Saturday, Jan. 21 in the Mids’ spring home opener at Brigade Sports Complex.