On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2:13 p.m., the St. Leonard VFD(SLVFD) and other area companies responded to a fire reported on Broomes Island Road.

Upon arrival, they discovered a one-story, single-family home with fire showing on the right side(Delta). Between SLVFD and the other companies, fifty firefighters responded and had the blaze under control in forty minutes. Credit: St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department and Office of the State Fire Marshal

At that point, the Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

According to the preliminary report released by the Fire Marshal, the fire started in the residence’s basement. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. As a result of the fire, the occupants were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The estimated loss of property and structure is $200,000.00. The report also notes no known injuries occurred.