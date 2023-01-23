The U.S. Postal Service celebrates a favorite outdoor activity with Sailboats, two colorful postcard stamps. The stamps, which will be issued Sunday, Jan. 22, are whimsical, colorful, bold and modern —featuring illustrations that capture the joyful sensation of being on the water on a beautiful day.

Illustrator Libby VanderPloeg created two colorful, abstract images that depict a little harbor town on Lake Michigan and captures the essence of sailing.

Both stamps show boats cutting through the waves at full heel. The first depicts a single boat above royal blue waves, a white swell crashing against the prow. The white mainsail — adorned with a thick yellow stripe — and a pink jib stand majestically above a white, pink and gray hull, all set against a gray-blue, cloudless sky.

The second stamp features two boats racing under full sail. The closer boat sports a teal-and-white mainsail and a pink jib — white spray curls from its white and teal hull. The farther boat has a sleek black hull and a white mainsail tipped with red.

Antonio Alcalá was the art director.

The non-denominated Sailboats stamps are priced at the postcard rate and issued in panes of 20 and a coil format. The word “POSTCARD” on the stamps indicates their usage value. Like Forever® stamps, these stamps will always be valid for the rate printed on them.