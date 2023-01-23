The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team (9-6) concluded a two game road trip today (Jan. 21) by defeating the Wildcats of Penn College (4-12) in a United East Conference Matchup. The Seahawks moved to 5-2 in conference play.

How It Happened

St. Mary’s exited the first quarter of play leading by a score of 22-16. The Seahawks saw offensive contributions across the board with six different players finding the bottom of the net. Karon Williams jumped out to a fast start and Sam Blaylock continued her impressive shooting from behind the arc to help the Seahawks build a lead after the first ten minutes.

jumped out to a fast start and continued her impressive shooting from behind the arc to help the Seahawks build a lead after the first ten minutes. The second quarter was much lower scoring with both teams struggling to get a basket and gain much separation. Sam Blaylock and Karon Williams were the main catalysts of offense in the period, while Stephanie Howell also contributed a jumper. St. Mary’s led 33-26 at the half.

and were the main catalysts of offense in the period, while also contributed a jumper. St. Mary’s led 33-26 at the half. Penn College was able to keep it close up until the mid way of the third quarter until the Seahawks went on a 6-0 run to extend their lead to double digits. Karon Williams continued to have a great game and paced the Seahawks in scoring. Rachel Manning also began to get involved in the scoring, contributing a big lay up in transition, as well as a three pointer. St. Mary’s began to take control of the game, boasting an 11 point lead into the final ten minutes of action.

continued to have a great game and paced the Seahawks in scoring. also began to get involved in the scoring, contributing a big lay up in transition, as well as a three pointer. St. Mary’s began to take control of the game, boasting an 11 point lead into the final ten minutes of action. The Seahawks did not take their foot off the gas in the final quarter, as they continued to score at a high rate. Tray Mobray began to string together solid possessions that resulted in baskets at the rim and Sam Blaylock continued to hit big shots from the floor. Karon Williams put an exclamation mark on the Seahawk win by knocking down a clinching jump shot at the minute and a half mark to put the game away. St Mary’s took the game, 70-56

Inside the Box Score

Karon Williams had a game high 26 points. Williams also recorded a massive milestone by notching her 1000th collegiate point.

had a game high 26 points. Williams also recorded a massive milestone by notching her 1000th collegiate point. Sam Blaylock chipped in 21 points and went 7-11 from behind the three point arc.

chipped in 21 points and went 7-11 from behind the three point arc. Stephanie Howell had a team high 13 rebounds.

.Up Next

Jan. 25 | 5:00 PM | vs. Lancaster Bible College | St. Mary’s City, MD