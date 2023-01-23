The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) today issued a sports wagering facility license to Maryland Stadium Sub, which has a retail sportsbook located at FedEx Field, the Washington Commanders stadium in Landover.

On Jan. 12 and Jan. 17, Maryland Stadium Sub and its operator partner Fanatics completed two days of controlled demonstrations, during which guests participated in live wagering as Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff ensured the facility complied with all required procedures, and that its systems and revenue reporting controls functioned properly.

Maryland Stadium Sub is among the 17 entities that were designated in Maryland’s sports wagering law to operate retail sportsbooks, pending a review of their operational readiness, and is the 10th facility to open. Sportsbooks at five of Maryland’s casinos opened in December 2021 (MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill; Live! Casino in Hanover; Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore; Hollywood Casino in Perryville; and Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin). Four additional designated facilities opened from August to November of 2022 (Bingo World in Brooklyn Park; Riverboat on the Potomac in Charles County; Greenmount Station in Hampstead; and Long Shot’s in Frederick).