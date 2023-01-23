The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team lost their second game in a row in the final four minutes Saturday afternoon (Jan. 21). St. Mary’s College (8-8, 3-4 United East) squandered an 11-point first half lead in falling 71-64 to Penn College (8-8, 3-4 United East) in United East Conference action.
How It Happened
- Penn College staked an early 4-2 lead in the first two minutes of the game before consecutive two-point baskets by first-year guard Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond) gave the Seahawks their first lead of the game, 6-4, at 17:32.
- St. Mary’s grew the advantage to 11 eight minutes later behind a 10-1 run and a run-capping triple by junior forward Hollique Johnson (Glen Burnie, Md./Old Mill) after the Wildcats closed the gap to 15-13 on a layup by Alec Cooper at 13:20.
- The Seahawks headed into the locker room at halftime with a 37-32 lead as senior guard Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) hit a jumper with 31 ticks on the clock.
- Penn College opened the second half on an 8-2 run to briefly hold a 40-39 edge.
- The visitors responded with a 14-6 run over the next seven minutes to regain the lead, boasting a 53-46 advantage as Johnson and Alexander combined for nine points in the run.
- St. Mary’s would go on to miss nine field goals and make four turnovers as the Wildcats put together a 14-5 run to reclaim the lead for good, 60-58, at 3:42 on a layup by Gavin Barrett.
- After capturing the lead, Penn College used a 5-0 run to lead by seven with 40 seconds left in the game.
- The Wildcats closed out their second consecutive win by going 6-of-8 at the free throw line, including a 5-of-6 effort by Barrett.
Inside the Box Score
- St. Mary’s posted a narrow 40-37 rebounding margin as Alexander grabbed a career-best 14 rebounds and first-year forward JD Salo (Dunkirk, Md./Northern) added 10.
- The Wildcats won the battle in the paint, 44-34, and received 28 points from their bench.
St. Mary’s Game Notes
- Alexander recorded his first double-double of the season with team-bests of 17 points and 14 boards. He connected on a season-best eight field goals and added three assists, two steals, and a block.
- Johnson contributed 15 points as he drained a career-high three three-point field goals made. He also added three caroms.
- Henry scored in double digits as well, notching 14.
- St. Mary’s finished the game shooting 41.8-percent (28-67) from the field.
Penn College Game Notes
- Barrett led all players with 22 points and six assists while adding five rebounds.
- Penn College missed 14 free throws as the Wildcats shot 56.3-percent (18-32) from the line.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Jan. 25 vs. Lancaster Bible (9-7, 6-1 United East) – St. Mary’s City, Md. – 7:00 p.m.
- Jan. 28 vs. Penn State Berks (5-9, 3-4 United East) – St. Mary’s City, Md. – 3:00 p.m.