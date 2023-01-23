The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team lost their second game in a row in the final four minutes Saturday afternoon (Jan. 21). St. Mary’s College (8-8, 3-4 United East) squandered an 11-point first half lead in falling 71-64 to Penn College (8-8, 3-4 United East) in United East Conference action.

How It Happened

Penn College staked an early 4-2 lead in the first two minutes of the game before consecutive two-point baskets by first-year guard Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond) gave the Seahawks their first lead of the game, 6-4, at 17:32.

(Laurel, Md./Hammond) gave the Seahawks their first lead of the game, 6-4, at 17:32. St. Mary’s grew the advantage to 11 eight minutes later behind a 10-1 run and a run-capping triple by junior forward Hollique Johnson (Glen Burnie, Md./Old Mill) after the Wildcats closed the gap to 15-13 on a layup by Alec Cooper at 13:20.

(Glen Burnie, Md./Old Mill) after the Wildcats closed the gap to 15-13 on a layup by Alec Cooper at 13:20. The Seahawks headed into the locker room at halftime with a 37-32 lead as senior guard Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) hit a jumper with 31 ticks on the clock.

(Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) hit a jumper with 31 ticks on the clock. Penn College opened the second half on an 8-2 run to briefly hold a 40-39 edge.

The visitors responded with a 14-6 run over the next seven minutes to regain the lead, boasting a 53-46 advantage as Johnson and Alexander combined for nine points in the run.

St. Mary’s would go on to miss nine field goals and make four turnovers as the Wildcats put together a 14-5 run to reclaim the lead for good, 60-58, at 3:42 on a layup by Gavin Barrett.

After capturing the lead, Penn College used a 5-0 run to lead by seven with 40 seconds left in the game.

The Wildcats closed out their second consecutive win by going 6-of-8 at the free throw line, including a 5-of-6 effort by Barrett.

Daryn Alexander vs. Ferrum (11.13.22) Credit: Bill Wood

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s posted a narrow 40-37 rebounding margin as Alexander grabbed a career-best 14 rebounds and first-year forward JD Salo (Dunkirk, Md./Northern) added 10.

(Dunkirk, Md./Northern) added 10. The Wildcats won the battle in the paint, 44-34, and received 28 points from their bench.

St. Mary’s Game Notes

Alexander recorded his first double-double of the season with team-bests of 17 points and 14 boards. He connected on a season-best eight field goals and added three assists, two steals, and a block.

Johnson contributed 15 points as he drained a career-high three three-point field goals made. He also added three caroms.

Henry scored in double digits as well, notching 14.

St. Mary’s finished the game shooting 41.8-percent (28-67) from the field.

Penn College Game Notes

Barrett led all players with 22 points and six assists while adding five rebounds.

Penn College missed 14 free throws as the Wildcats shot 56.3-percent (18-32) from the line.

Up Next for the Seahawks