The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team dropped their first Atlantic East Conference loss of the season Saturday afternoon (Jan. 21). St. Mary’s College (9-5, 4-1 Atlantic East) notched a 175-40 victory over Immaculata University (2-7, 0-4 Atlantic East) and came up short in a 124-118 loss to Marymount (Va.) University (7-4, 5-0 Atlantic East) as the Seahawks wrapped up the conference regular season. Robert Shively vs Randolph-Macon (10.28.22) Credit: Bill Wood

How It Happened

Sophomore Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) recorded three wins to lead the Seahawks.

Schwenk claimed first place in the 100 butterfly in 53.20 before taking top honors in the 100 backstroke in 53.44.

Schwenk led off the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:31.15) as senior captain Anri Cifuentes Robinson (Easton, Md./Easton), junior Sam Shenot (Upper Marlboro, Md./Leonardtown), and senior captain Jack Kennedy (Northampton, Pa./Northampton Area) were also on the relay.

Schwenk started the meet by leading off the second-place 200 medley relay (1:42.44) with Cifuentes Robinson, first-year William Kendrick (Laurel, Md./DeMatha Catholic), and first-year Jair Jackson (Laurel, Md./Chapelgate Christian).

Cifuentes Robinson captured the 50 breaststroke in 29.42 to finish the afternoon with two wins.

Shenot also picked up two wins as he led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 50 freestyle, winning the event in 23.70 by coming in first in Heat 2. Cifuentes Robinson was second in 23.71 as he edged Kennedy, who placed third in 23.72.

Shenot also added a third-place finish in the 50 butterfly in 25.40.

Jackson out-touched Marymount’s Ryan Faherty by 0.57 seconds to win the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.30. Jackson also tallied a second-place finish in the 100 individual medley in 58.32 and a third-place finish in the 50 backstroke in 27.60.

First-year Robert Shively (Potomac, Md./Walt Whitman) collected a first-place finish in the 500 freestyle in 5:00.30 while senior captain Sebastian Ludwig (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) took third in 5:13.05.

Kennedy chipped in a pair of third-place finishes in the 100 freestyle (52.42) and the 200 freestyle (1:54.49).

