The Patriot League and CBS Sports Network announced its 2023 spring television schedule, featuring nine men’s lacrosse games, two women’s lacrosse games and one baseball game.

CBS Sports Network will televise the semifinals and championship game of the 2023 Patriot League Men’s Lacrosse Championship for the 14th season. The semifinal round is set for Friday, May 5, with live coverage of games scheduled for 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The men’s championship game will be played on Sunday, May 7, beginning at noon.

The 2023 Patriot League Women’s Lacrosse Championship Game will be aired on Saturday, May 6, with live coverage beginning at 2 p.m. The regular-season matchup between Navy and defending champion Loyola Maryland will be televised on Friday, April 28. Live coverage begins at 6 p.m. from Navy-Marine Corps Stadium.

The spring television schedule on CBS Sports Network opens with Boston University at Navy on Friday, March 31 (7:30 p.m.). The schedule continues with the Mids traveling to Loyola Maryland, for a 7 p.m. meeting on Friday, April 7. Lehigh hosts Colgate on Saturday, April 15 (Noon). CBS Sports Network will carry a Patriot League men’s lacrosse doubleheader on Saturday, April 22, with the Terriers hosting the Mountain Hawks at noon before Army West Point travels to Navy for a 7 p.m. game. The regular-season men’s lacrosse schedule concludes with the Terriers at Army West Point at 8:15 p.m. on Friday, April 28.

Patriot League baseball defending champion Army West Point travels to Navy for a noon game on Sunday, April 23.