The Patriot League and CBS Sports Network announced its 2023 spring television schedule, featuring nine men’s lacrosse games, two women’s lacrosse games and one baseball game.
CBS Sports Network will televise the semifinals and championship game of the 2023 Patriot League Men’s Lacrosse Championship for the 14th season. The semifinal round is set for Friday, May 5, with live coverage of games scheduled for 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The men’s championship game will be played on Sunday, May 7, beginning at noon.
The 2023 Patriot League Women’s Lacrosse Championship Game will be aired on Saturday, May 6, with live coverage beginning at 2 p.m. The regular-season matchup between Navy and defending champion Loyola Maryland will be televised on Friday, April 28. Live coverage begins at 6 p.m. from Navy-Marine Corps Stadium.
The spring television schedule on CBS Sports Network opens with Boston University at Navy on Friday, March 31 (7:30 p.m.). The schedule continues with the Mids traveling to Loyola Maryland, for a 7 p.m. meeting on Friday, April 7. Lehigh hosts Colgate on Saturday, April 15 (Noon). CBS Sports Network will carry a Patriot League men’s lacrosse doubleheader on Saturday, April 22, with the Terriers hosting the Mountain Hawks at noon before Army West Point travels to Navy for a 7 p.m. game. The regular-season men’s lacrosse schedule concludes with the Terriers at Army West Point at 8:15 p.m. on Friday, April 28.
Patriot League baseball defending champion Army West Point travels to Navy for a noon game on Sunday, April 23.
The Patriot League enters into its 20th consecutive year in partnership with CBS Sports Network, which is widely available through all major cable, satellite and telco distributors as well as via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to www.cbssportsnetwork.com.
2023 Patriot League Spring Schedule on CBS Sports Network
Date Game Time (all times ET) Friday, March 31 Boston University at Navy (Men’s Lacrosse) 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 7 Navy at Loyola Maryland (Men’s Lacrosse) 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15 Colgate at Lehigh (Men’s Lacrosse) Noon Saturday, April 22 Lehigh at Boston University (Men’s Lacrosse) Noon Saturday, April 22 Army West Point at Navy (Men’s Lacrosse) 7 p.m. Sunday, April 23 Army West Point at Navy (Baseball) Noon Friday, April 28 Loyola Maryland at Navy (Women’s Lacrosse) 6 p.m. Friday, April 28 Boston University at Army West Point (Men’s Lacrosse) 8:15 p.m. Friday, May 5 Patriot League Men’s Lacrosse Championship (Semifinal Round) 4 p.m. Friday, May 5 Patriot League Men’s Lacrosse Championship (Semifinal Round) 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6 Patriot League Women’s Lacrosse Championship Game 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7 Patriot League Men’s Lacrosse Championship Game Noon