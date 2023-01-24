How has the sweet boy not found a home?

Meet Bullseye, who did very well on his shelter assessment:

Hands on – he enjoys

Food – he follows

Dog on Dog – Curious

Bullseye is a white and tan male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 1 year old. He weighs about 56 lbs..

He has not been neutered but will be neutered and fully vetted upon adoption.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)