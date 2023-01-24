How has the sweet boy not found a home?
Meet Bullseye, who did very well on his shelter assessment:
- Hands on – he enjoys
- Food – he follows
- Dog on Dog – Curious
Bullseye is a white and tan male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 1 year old. He weighs about 56 lbs..
He has not been neutered but will be neutered and fully vetted upon adoption.
QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:
Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)
- 6707 Animal Shelter Road
- Hughesville, MD 20637
- 301-932-1713