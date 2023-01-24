The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team concluded their Atlantic East Conference regular season Saturday afternoon (Jan. 21) with a double-dual meet at Marymount (Va.) University.

St. Mary’s College (8-7, 4-2 Atlantic East) split the competition as the Seahawks dropped a 178-64 decision to Marymount (7-4, 6-0 Atlantic East) and picked up a 149.50-80-50 victory over Immaculata University (2-8, 1-4 Atlantic East). Lilianna Bowman vs Randolph-Macon (10.28.22) Credit: Bill Wood

How It Happened

Junior captain Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales) posted a pair of wins as well as second-place and third-place finishes to pace St. Mary’s.

Kidd captured the 100 freestyle in 56.98, edging the second-place finisher, Marymount's Delaney Carey, by 1.39 seconds. She then claimed a first-place finish in the 100 individual medley in 1:03.78, out-touching Marymount's Tidawee Srun, by 0.77 seconds. Kidd's 100 IM time is the second fastest in school history, just missing Kelly Heyde's (Class of 2013) record of 1:03.28.

Kidd added a second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.17 and began the meet by swimming the second leg of the third-place 200 medley relay (2:06.93) along with graduate student Rileigh Krell (Baltimore, Md./Sparrows Point), first-year Venus Kai Judge (Gaithersburg, Md./Quince Orchard), and junior Marissa Fields (Leonardtown, Md./Chopticon).

Sophomore Gabby DeCrisci (Fredericksburg, Va.) put up a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle in 2:19.01.

(Fredericksburg, Va.) put up a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle in 2:19.01. Fields contributed a third-place finish in the 50 backstroke in 31.62 as well as a fourth-place finish in the 50 freestyle in 28.24.

Fields also anchored the third-place 200 freestyle relay (1:55.83) with Judge, Senior captain Jazlyn Benitez (Silver Spring, Md./James Hubert Blake), and DeCrisci. The Seahawks touched the wall at the same time as Immaculata for the tie.

Krell earned a pair of fourth-place finishes in the 100 backstroke (1:09.03) and the 50 butterfly (30.90) to lead the Seahawks in those events.

Junior Lilianna Bowman (Westminster, Md./Winters Mill) came in fourth in the 500 freestyle in 6:23.35 while Benitez took fourth in the 100 butterfly in 1:13.05.

First-year Kate Pass (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) was the team's top finisher in the 50 breaststroke, placing fourth in 37.59, while first-year Katie Stolzenberger (Lavallette, N.J./Allentown) clocked a season-best time in the race with 39.92.

Up Next for the Seahawks