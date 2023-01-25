The Calvert Library Foundation is pleased to announce that 2022 Foundation Award honoree Ms. Patricia Hofmann and 2023 Foundation Award honoree Michael Kent will be celebrated at a dinner on Saturday, March 11, at 6pm, at the Saint John Vianney, Vianney Room in the Parish Center in Prince Frederick.

Periodically, the Calvert Library Foundation Award is presented to an individual who has distinguished themselves by contributions to Calvert Library and the community, in keeping with the Foundation’s mission and goals, and who has encouraged the love of writing and books. The Calvert Library Foundation Board of Directors members are pleased to recognize the many contributions and great community spirit Ms. Hofmann brought to her career as a librarian and as the former Director of Calvert Library. Mr. Kent continues his distinguished and far-reaching leadership, service and support of the Library, and numerous high profile service organizations.

The Calvert Library Foundation is committed to the enrichment and support of Calvert Library, by facilitating donations of citizens to provide funding beyond the reach of tax dollars, making a great library exceptional. We hope that you will join us as we present Ms. Hofmann and Mr. Kent this award, not only to allow us to express our thanks for their service, but because we believe their efforts and results demonstrate that they are worthy to join what we intend to be a long line of honors for distinguished individuals who have contributed to the development of Calvert Library, literary excellence, and the encouragement of reading.

This will be the first major fundraising event as the Foundation seeks to raise capital funds to support the construction of a new Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch in North Beach. This will be a non-political event, supported by private individuals and business sponsors for the benefit of the library. All proceeds from this event will be used to benefit Calvert Library.

You are invited to purchase tickets to the Awards Dinner, become an event sponsor, or make a donation to the Foundation in Ms. Hofmann’s or Mr. Kent’s honor, by February 18.

Visit any Calvert Library location or purchase online at https://calvertlibrary.info/foundation-home/calvert-library-foundation-awards-ceremony-2023/.