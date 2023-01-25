In a vote cast by the league’s coaches and sports information directors, Navy women’s lacrosse student-athletes Erin Carson (New Albany, Ohio) and Leelee Denton (Nashville, Tenn.) were named Preseason All-Patriot League, it was announced by the conference office Tuesday morning. Additionally, Navy has been picked to finish third in the 2023 Patriot League Preseason Poll.

The 2023 Preseason All-Patriot League Team was unveiled and the 16-woman team is made up of two graduate students, eight seniors, five juniors, and one sophomore. Thirteen of the 16 preseason honorees were named to one of the two 2022 All-Patriot League teams, including seven first-team selections and three major award winners.

Eight of the League’s 10 teams placed players on the preseason team. Loyola had a league-best four selections each, while Army and Lehigh were second with three representatives. Navy placed two on the list with American, Boston, Bucknell, and Colgate rounding out the team with one selection each.

Carson is a three-year starter for the Midshipmen on defense. The New Albany, Ohio native has 48 ground balls, 33 caused turnovers and seven draw controls in 38 games played. In addition to the Preseason All-Patriot League selection, Carson was an Academic All-Conference selection in 2021.

Denton is a two-year letterwinner at attack for Navy. The sophomore has played in 29 games, making 16 starts, including 12 during the 2022 season. In her career, Denton has tallied 41 points on 35 goals with six assists. Additionally, she has picked up 16 ground balls with five draw controls and a caused turnover.

The Patriot League announced its preseason poll with Loyola secured 18 of the 20 first-place votes (eligible for only 18 due to not being able to vote for your own team) and amassed 166 points to top the poll. Army was second with 152 points, while Navy accounted for the remaining two first-place votes and totaled 136 points to finish third in the balloting. Lehigh (112), Colgate (90) and American (77) make up the top-six. Bucknell (59), Boston University (49), Holy Cross (45) and Lafayette (18) round out the preseason poll.

2023 Patriot League Women’s Lacrosse Preseason Poll

1. Loyola, 166 points (18 first-place votes)

2. Army, 152

3. Navy, 136 (2)

4. Lehigh, 112

5. Colgate, 90

6. American, 77

7. Bucknell, 59

8. Boston University, 49

9. Holy Cross, 45

10. Lafayette, 18

2023 Patriot League Women’s Lacrosse Preseason Major Awards

Attacker of the Year – Georgia Latch, Loyola, So., Attacker

– Georgia Latch, Loyola, So., Attacker Midfielder of the Year – Jillian Wilson, Loyola, Gr., Midfielder

– Jillian Wilson, Loyola, Gr., Midfielder Defensive Player of the Year – Katie Detwiler, Loyola, Gr., Defender

– Katie Detwiler, Loyola, Gr., Defender Goalkeeper of the Year – Hayley Hunt, Lehigh, Jr., Goalkeeper

2023 Patriot League Women’s Lacrosse Preseason All-League Team