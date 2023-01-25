Christian Jones (Sr., Bowie, Md.) from the men’s basketball team has been selected as this week’s Naval Academy Athletic Association (NAAA) Athlete of the Week, presented by Northrop Grumman.

Jones averaged 14.5 points per game in helping the Mids to a pair of victories last week. He shot 66.7 percent (10-15) from the floor including a 55.6-percent (5-9) effort from three-point range in the team’s 63-45 win over Boston U. and 77-71 victory at Army.

Jones began the week by making half of his six field goal attempts in scoring eight points against the Terriers. He then recorded a career-high 21 points against the Black Knights in what was his first appearance against Army in his career. He was 7-9 from the field and tied a career high with four three-point field goals (on six attempts), while adding a career-best three steals.

Navy will play Wednesday at Bucknell and return home for a 2 p.m. game Saturday against American.