The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland’s total jobs decreased by 200 and the unemployment rate decreased to 4.0% in December.

The Mining, Logging, and Construction sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 2,200 jobs.

Other sectors adding jobs include: Other Services (1,600); Education and Health Services (1,100); and Government (400).

Sectors that experienced a decline include: Professional and Business Services (1,200); Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (1,200); Information (1,000); Financial Activities (800); Manufacturing (700); and Leisure and Hospitality (600).

Note: Data is transferred to the Maryland Department of Labor’s website directly from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) servers. A slight lag may exist as our database is refreshed. For more immediate access to this month’s jobs data please visit the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) website. Please visit the Maryland Department of Labor’s website to view the current employment situation.