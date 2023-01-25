The Atlantic East Conference named sophomore Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) the Atlantic East Men’s Swimmer of the Week for the week ending January 22 as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon (Jan. 23). Additionally, junior captain Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales) was named to the Weekly Honor Roll for the second straight week and third time this season.

Luke Schwenk recorded three wins to lead the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team (9-5, 4-1 Atlantic East) to a conference double-dual meet split with a 175-40 win over Immaculata University and a 124-118 loss at Marymount (Va.) University on January 21. Luke Schwenk ’25 named Atlantic East Men’s Swimmer of the Week (1.23.23) Credit: Bill Wood

Schwenk claimed first place in the 100 butterfly in 53.20 before taking top honors in the 100 backstroke in 53.44. He led off the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:31.15) to end the meet before starting the meet by leading off the second-place 200 medley relay (1:42.44).

Kidd posted a pair of wins as well as second-place and third-place finishes to pace St. Mary’s at the double-dual meet at Marymount. The Seahawks (8-7, 4-2 Atlantic East) handed Immaculata a 149.5-80.5 setback and suffered a 178-64 loss at Marymount.

Kidd captured the 100 freestyle in 56.98, edging the second-place finisher, Marymount’s Delaney Carey, by 1.39 seconds. She then claimed a first-place finish in the 100-individual medley in 1:03.78, out-touching Marymount’s Tidawee Srun, by 0.77 seconds. Kidd’s 100 IM time is the second fastest in school history, just missing Kelly Heyde’s (Class of 2013) record of 1:03.28.

Kidd added a second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.17 and began the meet by swimming the second leg of the third-place 200 medley relay (2:06.93).

St. Mary’s College will be back in action this Saturday, January 28, when the Seahawks travel to the Eastern Shore to take on Salisbury University in a non-conference dual meet at 1:00 p.m

