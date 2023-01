Major is a three-year-old, 60-pound, hound doggy ISO his forever home. Major is a sweet, affectionate, friendly hound that enjoys the company of people and other dogs. This happy boy loves chilling with his foster mom or playing with his foster brother.

Want to learn even more about Major? Visit his webpage and check him out!

If you are interested in adopting Major or another beagle, send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.