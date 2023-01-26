Williams, McClernan, and Stack, LLC (WMS) and the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) announce free legal services to support expungement of certain criminal records at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Free legal help will be provided by Williams, McClernan, and Stack, LLC to those seeking expungements of certain types of criminal records as allowable by Maryland law.

The first WMS legal clinic at the Health Hub is scheduled for Tuesday, February 7, 2023 and will continue to be offered on a monthly basis. St. Mary’s County residents can schedule appointments for this or future legal clinics by contacting the St. Mary’s County Health Hub at 301-904-8949 or via email at: smchd.healthhub@maryland.gov.

“Criminal records oftentimes can be an impediment to obtaining employment and housing, which can adversely affect a person’s health,” said Marsha Williams, Attorney at Williams, McClernan, and Stack, LLC. “Expunging qualified criminal records can open up opportunities for people to have a better quality of life which is why Williams, McClernan, & Stack, LLC, is pleased to partner with the St. Mary’s County Health Department to provide expungement services to St. Mary’s County residents.”

“People trying to get a fresh start in their life sometimes find it difficult to get a job or even stable housing because of a poor decision from their past, even though they may have already been rehabilitated from their crime,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Not having a job or steady housing impacts their ability to take care of their health. Helping people to become productive citizens and stay off the streets is important to advancing health equity in our community.”

For more information about services offered through William, McClernan, and Stack, LLC, visit wmslawyers.com

For more information about services offered at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, visit smchd.org/hub.