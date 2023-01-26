The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) today released student data for the spring 2022 MCAP assessments in mathematics and English language arts. Students across Maryland completed the MCAP, or Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program, for the first time in 2022 since the launch of the state’s new assessment tool. The MCAP administration was delayed for three years due to the pandemic.

Students in Grades 3-8, as well as those taking Algebra I, Algebra II and English II (Grade 10), took the MCAP assessments in spring 2022. MCAP measures a student’s mastery of content and readiness for the next grade level and is reported by MSDE using the four levels outlined below.

Level 4/Distinguished Learners: Distinguished learners demonstrate advanced proficiency. Students are well prepared for the next grade level or course and are well prepared for college and career readiness.

Level 3/Proficient Learners: Proficient learners demonstrate proficiency. Students are prepared for the next grade level or course and are on track for college and career readiness.

Level 2/Developing Learners: Developing learners demonstrate partial proficiency. Students need additional academic support to ensure success in the next grade level or course and to be on track for college and career readiness.

Level 1/Beginning Learners: Beginning learners do not yet demonstrate proficiency. Students need substantial academic support to be prepared for the next grade level or course and to be on track for college and career readiness

MCAP data is reported as percent proficient, which includes students who achieve a level 3 or 4 and are considered prepared for the next grade level. Data released today by MSDE for Charles County shows a decrease in percent proficient in 2022 data in both English language arts and mathematics in comparison with 2019 data. The data also shows a decrease in percent proficient in all grades for state mathematics data and a decrease in three grade levels of percent proficient in English language arts. However, both the state and county data mirror nationwide learning loss trends resulting from the pandemic.

The following charts outline Charles County MCAP data for 2022 in comparison with 2019 state assessment data.

For spring 2019, MSDE requested that the Algebra II assessment only be administered to middle school students. CCPS did not administer the Algebra II assessment in spring 2019.

Superintendent of Schools Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., said CCPS remains committed to every student’s academic achievement and personal success.

“Achievement gaps existed before the pandemic and Charles County Public Schools already had strong interventions in place to target these gaps. We fully reopened schools in fall 2021 knowing there was continuous work ahead to focus on increased learning losses. We did not wait for state data to drive our decisions, rather we looked at enhancing curriculum, increasing tutoring and intervention supports, and training our teachers to better support students,” Navarro said.

“This work was already embedded into our strategic plan around student learning and achievement, and access and opportunities. CCPS will continue to measure student progress using tools such as i-Ready assessments to target specific areas of focus for interventions, and monitor curriculum and instructional resources in place to ensure our resources are effective in supporting students at all learning levels,” Navarro said.

In addition to the use of iReady for student progress monitoring three times a year, CCPS also implemented other important measures to support student achievement. At the elementary-school level, CCPS expanded early education access this year with the implementation of a countywide full-day prekindergarten program. CCPS purchased enhanced curriculum and programs such as Into Reading for use with students in kindergarten through Grade 5 that targets literacy. Small group reading blocks were restructured to give teachers more time to address foundational skills. Elementary school teachers also use a program called My Path that features individualized instructional tools for use with students based on i-Ready results in math and reading.

To target math achievement among elementary school students, CCPS implemented the Illustrative Mathematics program, a rigorous math curriculum for Grades 1-5, and restructured small group math blocks so teachers can focus on both core instruction and individual student needs.

Since the start of the pandemic, CCPS has offered extended-learning opportunities to elementary students in need of additional supports, such as space in the Summer Boost learning program, tutoring supports (both in school and after hours) and interventions. Participation of elementary students in the Summer Boost program in 2022 doubled from the prior year, and data showed those students were bridging learning gaps on i-Ready assessments.

At the secondary levels, summer school courses are provided at no cost to families and CCPS bused students in 2022 to all locations. A middle school summer boost program saw increased participation last year, and these students also demonstrated higher progress on i-Ready assessments. Middle and high school teachers also use My Path to target individualized instruction.

CCPS also redesigned the middle school student schedule, courses and curriculum to allow for targeted supports to meet all student needs. The Illustrative Math program was expanded through Algebra I and CCPS plans to further expand the program to geometry and Algebra II over the next two years to better align with MSDE standards. Each middle and high school offers extended learning opportunities, including tutoring, and offers both grade and credit recovery. High school students are also able to take original credit courses outside of the normal school day.

“While the MCAP data shows some gains and losses in reading and math, we know where the learning gaps exist. We will continue to monitor programs in place to ensure we are maximizing supports for all students. This monitoring includes other academic areas outside of math and reading. We also remain committed to providing teachers with instructional coaching and mentoring, as well as effective materials to engage and empower students to achieve their best,” Navarro said.