The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) today approved the qualifications of three sports wagering facility applicants and two mobile sports wagering applicants. The businesses are expected to be considered for license awards during the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission’s (SWARC) next scheduled meeting on February 15.

Under Maryland’s sports wagering law, the MLGCC conducts background investigations to determine whether an applicant has demonstrated the honesty, integrity, good character and financial stability to be qualified for a sports wagering license. SWARC evaluates applicants’ suitability and determines whether awarding a license to an applicant is in the public interest.

The following three businesses were found qualified for sports wagering facility licenses:

Kathe P. Hospitality (Michael’s on the South River in Riva, Anne Arundel County)

Canton Gaming, LLC – Canton (The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille in Canton, Baltimore City)

Canton Gaming, LLC – Towson (The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille in Towson, Baltimore County)

The following two businesses were found qualified for mobile sports wagering licenses:

Crab Sports Maryland

SBOpco, LLC (Super Book)

The MLGCC today also approved the qualifications of SBOpco, LLC (Super Book) as both a sports wagering facility operator and an online sports wagering operator. Sports wagering operators, which partner with licensees, must be found qualified by the MLGCC, but do not go before SWARC for license awards. SWARC will consider SBOpco, LLC for the award of a mobile license, and the company plans to provide its own mobile operating platform. Gaming Innovation Group announced in 2022 that it would serve as the operator partner for Crab Sports Maryland.

Canton Gaming, LLC has an agreement with Parx Interactive Maryland (BetParx) to serve as its operator partner for both the Canton and Towson locations. An operator partner for Kathe P. Hospitality has not been identified.

As these businesses await SWARC’s license awards, they are working with Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff to fulfill operational requirements. After being awarded a license by SWARC, each business must conduct a controlled demonstration, ensuring that its systems and internal control procedures are functioning correctly. Once a business has successfully completed these steps, Maryland Lottery and Gaming is authorized to issue a license allowing the business to begin operations. A timeline for controlled demonstrations and launches of the businesses found qualified today has not yet been determined.