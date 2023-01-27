Antwan Jovan Cole, 39, of Nanjemoy Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

On January 20 at 3:15 p.m., detectives assigned to the Narcotics Enforcement Section (NES), with assistance from the Neighborhood Enforcement Team (NET), served a search warrant at home in the 8000 block of Gilroy Road in Nanjemoy as part of an ongoing investigation.

Just before serving the warrant, the NET officers observed the subject of the investigation driving on Hawthorne Road. They initiated a traffic stop when NES detectives responded and recovered cocaine from his person.

Detectives continued with the search warrant inside the home and recovered two handguns, two rifles, a shotgun, ammunition, and drug production equipment. A computer check revealed the suspect, Antwan Jovan Cole, 39, of Nanjemoy, is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous felony conviction. Cole was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearms, ammunition, drugs with the intent to distribute, and other drug-related charges.

On January 24, a judge ordered Cole could be released from the Charles County Detention Center as long as he met to conditions for electronic monitoring.