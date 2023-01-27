The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team dropped their third game in a row Wednesday night (Jan. 25) for their longest skid of the season. St. Mary’s College (8-9, 3-5 United East) succumbed to a 77-45 defeat to Lancaster Bible College (10-7, 7-1 United East) in United East Conference action.

First-year guard Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond) was a bright spot for the Seahawks as Henry tallied a game-best 18 points.

How It Happened

The Chargers opened with a 5-0 run before a three-pointer by sophomore guard Bryant Palmer (New Market, Md./Oakdale) and a layup by senior guard Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) evened the score at 7-7 for the only tied score of the game.

Lancaster Bible's defensive pressure forced the Seahawks into 12 first-half turnovers and limited the hosts to just six field goals made as the Chargers headed into the break with a 37-17 advantage.

The visitors continued with their stingy defense in the second half and LBC grew its lead to as many as 32 (67-35) with less than seven minutes remaining in the game.

Inside the Box Score

Tonight’s 32-point defeat is the biggest margin of defeat for the Seahawks this season, surpassing the previous mark of 31 when St. Mary’s fell 87-56 to Division I University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

For just the second time this season, the Seahawks lost the rebounding battle as Lancaster Bible posted a 50-36 rebounding margin.

The Chargers picked 14 pockets and forced St. Mary’s into a season second-high 23 turnovers.

Micah Henry vs. Lancaster Bible (1.25.23) Credit: Madison Laine

St. Mary’s Game Notes

Henry shot 7-of-15 from the floor and went 4-of-6 at the free throw line for his game-best 18 points. He also added four rebounds and two assists.

First-year forward JD Salo (Dunkirk, Md./Northern) led the Seahawks on the glass with seven boards while picking up two blocks.

St. Mary's finished the game shooting 34.0-percent (18-53) from the field, including a 1-of-11 performance from downtown.

Lancaster Bible Game Notes

Andrew Zentner tallied a team-high 16 points and added a game-best four blocks.

The Chargers went 18-of-25 (72.0%) from the free throw line.

