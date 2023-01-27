The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team (10-6) hosted the Lancaster Bible College Chargers (10-6) in a pivotal United East Conference matchup this evening (Jan. 25). The Seahawks were able to come out on the winning side, taking it by a score of 74-57.

How It Happened

The first quarter was a tale of runs with Lancaster Bible starting the game red hot, going on a 10-0 run to take a 10-3 lead at the halfway point of the period. From that point on, it was all St. Mary’s for the remainder of the quarter. The Seahawks went on a 9-0 run of their own that was capitalized by back to back three pointers from Sam Blaylock and Amira Whitaker to give St. Mary’s the advantage. Karon Williams then went and scored five points in the final 25 seconds of the first stanza to extend the Seahawk lead to seven. St. Mary’s went into the second 10 minutes up 21-14.

and to give St. Mary’s the advantage. then went and scored five points in the final 25 seconds of the first stanza to extend the Seahawk lead to seven. St. Mary’s went into the second 10 minutes up 21-14. The second quarter was the Stephanie Howell show, Howell scored a whopping 15 points and was making it happen from all over the court. Howell was able to shoot a high percentage from the free throw line and was often able to find the soft spot of the Chargers zone and cash in from mid range. Karon Williams continued to be aggressive and earn trips from the line, while Melanie Aguilar contributed a bucket before half. St. Mary’s took a 48-20 advantage into the intermission.

show, Howell scored a whopping 15 points and was making it happen from all over the court. Howell was able to shoot a high percentage from the free throw line and was often able to find the soft spot of the Chargers zone and cash in from mid range. continued to be aggressive and earn trips from the line, while contributed a bucket before half. St. Mary’s took a 48-20 advantage into the intermission. Karon Williams scored the first four points of the new half before Sam Blaylock continued her impressive shooting stretch and knocked down a triple to keep momentum with the Seahawks. Willams then went on a 8-0 stretch of her own that saw her finish at the rim and hit tough contested jump shots. The Seahawks were up 57-43 going into the last quarter of play.

scored the first four points of the new half before continued her impressive shooting stretch and knocked down a triple to keep momentum with the Seahawks. Willams then went on a 8-0 stretch of her own that saw her finish at the rim and hit tough contested jump shots. The Seahawks were up 57-43 going into the last quarter of play. Lancaster Bible was not going down without a fight and trimmed the Seahawk lead to just 10 with about five minutes left in the game, Karon Williams came through when St. Mary’s needed her most and put in a huge three pointer to extend their cushion. The Chargers would keep on fighting and once again get within striking distance of the Seahawks in the final stretch. With three minutes remaining, St. Mary’s finished the game on a 10-2 run in what was a huge response that resulted in the Seahawks icing the game. Stephanie Howell , Karon Williams , and Sam Blaylock all made big shots to make the run possible. The Seahawks took home the win, 74-57.

Credit: Nairem Moran

Inside the Box Score

Karon Williams had a game high 29 points

had a game high 29 points Stephanie Howell contributed 21 points and corralled 12 rebounds

contributed 21 points and corralled 12 rebounds Sam Blaylock converted on three triples.

.Up Next

Jan. 28 | 1:00 PM | vs. Penn State Berks | St. Mary’s City, MD