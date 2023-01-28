Sheriff Steve Hall and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office welcomed six new deputies to the ranks on Friday as they took the Oath of Office at the Commissioners Meeting Room in Leonardtown. Thank you to Debra Burch, Clerk of the St. Mary’s County Court, for administering the Oath of Office to our new deputies.

Deputies (left to right) Helen Deitrich, Santiago Estrada Lora, Julian Grant, Elijsha Munn, Aaron Ocasio Rivera and Richard Stillwell are part of the graduating class of the Police Entrance Level Training Program Session 51 of the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy. Deputy Stillwell receives a congratulatory hug from a loved one Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Deputy Ocasio Rivera has his badge pinned on by his cousin, a detective with Hudson County Sheriff’s Office in New Jersey Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Deputy Estrada Lora has his badge pinned on by family Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Deputy Deitrich has her badge pinned on by her mother Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Hall addresses the new deputies Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Credit: Jose Casas

Welcome to the family; be safe; make your loved ones and community proud. Our Blue looks great on you. Congratulations!