The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s and women’s cross country teams earned the 2022 U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic Team award for their prowess in the classroom. The complete list of USTFCCCA Division III All-Academic Team award winners was announced Thursday afternoon. 2022 USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams Credit: Bill Wood

MEN

St. Mary’s College was one of 122 Division III men’s cross country programs to garner the honor after posting a team cumulative grade-point average (GPA) of 3.29 following the Fall 2022 semester. The Seahawks were the only United East Conference team to be recognized.

This is the Seahawks’ eighth all-time USTFCCCA All-Academic Team award (2010-2014, 2017, 2021-2022) and the second under second-year head coach Reava Potter.

WOMEN

The Seahawk women tallied a 3.36 team cumulative grade-point average to pick up the women’s cross country program’s 10th All-Academic Team award (2010-2017, 2021-2022) and second under Potter.

St. Mary’s College was one of 212 Division III women’s teams to be recognized by the USTFCCCA and the only squad to represent the United East.

In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.1 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period, among other qualifiers.