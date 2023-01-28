Janae Elizabeth Bishop, 31, formerly of Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

On January 26, Officer Rickard of the CCSO Warrant Unit, with the assistance of the US Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, located and arrested Janae Elizabeth Bishop, 31, formerly of Waldorf, who was wanted in connection with violating the conditions of electronic monitoring for previous physical child abuse charges.

In April 2022, detectives assigned to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division charged Bishop with first-degree child abuse, assault, and other charges.

In June 2022, a judge ordered Bishop could be released from the Charles County Detention Center on electronic monitoring while she awaited trial. On January 7, 2023, the courts were notified Bishop had violated the conditions of electronic monitoring and a warrant was issued.

Bishop was located at an address in Landover, MD and she was transported back to Charles County. On January 27, a judge ordered Bishop to be held without bond.