Brian McCane, Sr., 38, of Lusby, MD

On January 23, PFC Rickard of the CCSO’s Warrant Unit and the US Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Task Force located Brian McCane, Sr., 38, of Lusby, MD, who was wanted in connection with an assault that occurred last month.

On December 25, the victim and two witnesses arrived home on Abberly Place in Waldorf when they observed McCane, a former boyfriend, standing near the victim’s vehicle. McCane pulled a pistol from his waistband and pointed it at the victim. He then pointed it into the air and fired two rounds; no one was injured. McCane fled in a car.

An arrest warrant was obtained, and McCane was located in Fredericksburg, VA. He was arrested without incident and was extradited to Charles County, where he was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and gun-related charges.

On January 24, a district court commissioner ordered McCane could be released from the Charles County Detention Center after paying 10 percent of a $10,000 bond, which he paid later that evening. Officer Frison is investigating.