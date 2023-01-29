The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Indoor Track and Field Team traveled to Haverford Pennsylvania Saturday, January 28th to participate in the Seamus McElligott Invitational. St. Mary’s was one of 15 teams participating including the host team, the Black Squirrels of Haverford College.
How It Happened:
- Addie Ostendorf-Snell broke the 60 meter dash school record with a time of 8.84, which landed her 12th place overall. Fladaina Bruno was close behind at 14th with a time of 9.85.
- More school records were smashed at Seamus McElligott Invitational as Chay’la Rivers takes the 60 meter hurdle record with an 11.54 time. River’s stellar performance also enabled her to break the 200 meter dash school record as well with a time of 29.68. Fellow teammate Elise Kinyanjui was close behind in the 200 meter dash at 29.75. Alana Thompson placed 21st at 29.95 and Addie Ostendorf-Snell right behind in 22nd with a time of 30.06.
- The Seahawks had a top ten finish in the Women’s 400 meter race by Elise Kinyanjui with a time of 1:07.30. Behind her was Ariat Ojulu at 1:08.80 notching 13th place, Alana Thompson at 1:09.06 in 15th place, and Dina Jones at 1:19.18 in 18th place.
- Brittney Douglas shatters her own school record in the 800 meter run. Previously her record was 2:35.30, however today she ran a 2:32.72 shaving 2.58 seconds off of her school record time. This performance earned her 15th place.
- Lauren Sapp notched 5th place overall in the 3000 meter run with an 11:26.34 time. Running the same event, Ariana Lecouras placed 18th and Molly Kloss was 19th.
- Elise Kinyanjui placed second overall in the high jump at 1.42 meters.
- Personal Records set at today’s Seamus McElligott Invitational for the team are as follows:
- Pamela Angel-Aguilar – 800 meter: 3:06.65
- Olivia Magaletta – Weight Throw: 7.30m
- Nayev Pumphrey – Weight Throw: 8.48m, Shot Put: 7.19m
- Chay’la Rivers – Long Jump: 4.39m
- Betsy Robey – 1 mile: 6:10.00
- Addie Ostendorf-Snell: Long Jump: 4.20m
Up Next:
The Seahawks will be back in action on Saturday, February 4th as they travel to Collegeville, Pennsylvania to participate in the Frank Colden Invitational hosted by Ursinus College.