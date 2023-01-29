The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team concluded the 2022-23 regular season Saturday afternoon (Jan. 28) on the Eastern Shore. St. Mary’s College (9-6) dropped a 184-75 decision to former conference foe and undefeated Salisbury University (9-0), competing in a short course meters pool.

Sophomore Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) set the Maggs Physical Activities Center Pool record in the 100 backstroke and won three individual events to pace the Seahawks. Sam Shenot vs. Randolph-Macon (10.28.22) Credit: Bill Wood

How It Happened

Schwenk captured the 100 backstroke with a pool record time of 58.42, breaking previous mark of 59.33 set by Salisbury’s Eyigor in 2017. This is Schwenk’s second record at the Maggs PAC Pool as last season, he set the 50-backstroke record (26.95).

Schwenk then won the 50 freestyle in 24.45 before touching the wall first in the 100 butterfly in 58.75. He also led off the second-place 400 freestyle relay (3:45.22) and was joined on the relay by senior captain Anri Cifuentes Robinson (Easton, Md./Easton), junior Sam Shenot (Upper Marlboro, Md./Leonardtown), and senior captain Jack Kennedy (Northampton, Pa./Northampton Area).

(Easton, Md./Easton), junior (Upper Marlboro, Md./Leonardtown), and senior captain (Northampton, Pa./Northampton Area). First-year Robert Shively (Potomac, Md./Walt Whitman) picked up a second-place finish in the 800 freestyle (9:09.68) while senior captain Sebastian Ludwig (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) took fourth in 9:22.80.

(Potomac, Md./Walt Whitman) picked up a second-place finish in the 800 freestyle (9:09.68) while senior captain (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) took fourth in 9:22.80. Shively added another silver medal with a second-place finish in the 400 freestyle in 4:21.48.

First-year Jair Jackson (Laurel, Md./Chapelgate Christian) also claimed a second-place finish for the Seahawks as Jackson touched the wall second in the 200 breaststroke in 2:43.20.

(Laurel, Md./Chapelgate Christian) also claimed a second-place finish for the Seahawks as Jackson touched the wall second in the 200 breaststroke in 2:43.20. Jackson placed third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.57 and was closely followed by Cifuentes Robinson in fourth in 1:12.82.

Shively notched a bronze medal in the 200 butterfly, placing third in 2:14.10 as he missed a second-place finish by 0.07 seconds.

Another third-place finish came for Jackson in the 200 individual medley as he touched the wall in 2:28.33 followed by Ludwig in fourth in 2:30.03.

Kennedy notched a pair of fourth-place finishes in the 200 freestyle (2:08.97) and the 100 freestyle (57.22).

First-year Carter Boone (Phoenix, Md./Loyola Blakefield) tallied a fourth-place finish in the 200 backstroke in 2:37.30.

(Phoenix, Md./Loyola Blakefield) tallied a fourth-place finish in the 200 backstroke in 2:37.30. Shively, Jackson, first-year William Kendrick (Laurel, Md./DeMatha Catholic), and Ludwig placed fourth in the 400-medley relay in 4:29.86.

Up Next for the Seahawks