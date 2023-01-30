Ben Biles (’08) made two free throws with 26.6 seconds left to give the Gold a 39-38 victory over the Blue on Saturday morning at the annual Navy Men’s Basketball Alumni Game. The Blue had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but Brian Walker’s (’97) short jumper went in and out.

Biles, who would be in the Navy Alumni Basketball Game Hall of Fame if one existed, once again led all scorers with 17 points to lead the Gold as they had just four players score.

Greg Sprink (’08) added 13 points thanks to three three-point field goals, while Tilman Dunbar (’16) added seven points and Matt Sladky (’08) two. Josh Hill (’01), James Norris (’96) and Calvin White (’07) contributed outstanding defense, but did not score.