The College of Southern Maryland Hawks men’s basketball team picked up a Region 20 Division II win last night over the CCBC Dundalk Lions, coming out on top 89-82.

All five CSM starters scored in double-digits. Sophomore guard Rasheed Cooley led all scorers with 22 points and freshman guard Darius Fletcher logged a new season-high with 17. Fletcher filled out the rest of his stat sheet with five rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block. Freshman guard Reggie Washington grabbed a team- and season-high seven rebounds to go along with his 10 points. Freshman forward Nhine Wills had 13 points, six rebounds, and a block. Sophomore guard Melvin Davis recorded 12 points, three rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

The Hawks also received nine and six points from freshman guard Chris Cooley and freshman forward Justin Minor, respectively. Cooley chipped in four assists, and Minor had five rebounds and four steals.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

The Hawks posted their best field goal percentage against a Region 20 opponent of the season, going 34-63 from the floor (54.0 percent). CSM dominated down low with more than half of their points – 50 – coming in the paint. The Hawks took advantage of their 11 offensive rebounds, turning them into 15 second-chance points, while the Lions only cashed in three points on their seven offensive rebounds. The Hawks also cleaned up on the defensive end with 26 defensive rebounds to CCBC Dundalk’s 16.

CSM moved to 3-2 in Region 20 Division II play with the victory, which puts them in a three-way tie for fourth in the standings with six Division II matchups left in the season. The Hawks are now 12-7 overall after falling to the Montgomery College Raptors 80-76 on January 27 and beating Southside Virginia Community College 82-80 on January 28.

Up Next: CSM plays the Community College of Beaver County Titans on February 4 at 3 p.m. at Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, Md.