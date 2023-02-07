The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash in Brandywine on Saturday night. The deceased driver is 40-year-old Earl Estep III of Waldorf.

On February 4, 2023, at approximately 10:10 pm, officers responded to the 14200 block of Brandywine Road for a single-vehicle collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed Estep was traveling southbound on Brandywine Road, when for reasons now under investigation, his car crossed the double yellow centerline, left the roadway and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.