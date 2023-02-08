Navy’s Daniel Deaver (Sr., Falls Church, Va.) has been selected as this week’s Patriot League Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Deaver received the award after he averaged 25.5 points and 12.5 rebounds a game in Navy’s wins at Lafayette (53-34) and at Holy Cross (86-68). He shot 66.7 percent (14-22) from the field and 87.5 percent (7-8) from the foul line in the two games.

Deaver became the first Mid in seven years to lead or share the team lead in points (16, led), rebounds (9, led), assists (3, shared), steals (3, led) and blocks (2, led) in Navy’s win at Lafayette. He made 8-11 shots from the floor against the Leopards. He would then post a career-high 35 points and a career-best 16 rebounds to record the first double-double of his career in Navy’s win at Holy Cross. He became the first Mid to have at least 35 points and 15 rebounds in a game since David Robinson had 45 points and 21 rebounds at James Madison on Jan. 10, 1987. Additionally, his 35 points were the most by a Mid in 13 seasons and ranked fourth for the most by a Mid in a Patriot League game. Deaver was 14-22 from the field (8-11 in the second half) and 7-7 from the foul line (5-5 after halftime) against the Crusaders.

Navy will be home for a pair of games this week as the Mids play host to Bucknell Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Army Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the annual Star Game between the programs.