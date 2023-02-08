The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Indoor Track and Field Team traveled to Collegeville, Pennsylvania to participate in the Frank Colden Invitational. They were among 24 other teams to compete this Saturday, February 4th including the hosting Bears of Ursinus College.

Credit: Tim Dougherty

How It Happened:

Lauren Sapp set the school record in the 5000-meter run with a time of 19:27.26 and a fourth-place finish overall.

The Seahawk 4×200 relay team of Ariat Ojulu , Dina Jones , Chay’la Rivers , and Elise Kinyanjui earned 10th place overall and set the school record with a time of 2:01.05.

placed 10th overall in the women’s high jump at 1.42 meters. Personal Records set at today’s Frank Colden Invitational for the women are as follows: Molly Kloss – 3000 meter run: 12:32.30 Pamela Angel-Aguilar – 800 meter run: 3:05.51 Dina Jones – 800 meter run: 3:06.70 Fladaina Bruno – Shot Put: 6.43 meters, Weight throw: 8.36 meters Nayev Pumphrey – Shot Put: 8.82 meters



Up Next:

The Seahawks will be back in action on Saturday, February 17th and 18th as they travel to Newport News, Virginia to participate in the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Indoor Championships.