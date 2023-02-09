Navy track and field athletes Joshua Boamah and Molly Mangan were recognized in this week’s Patriot League Indoor Track and Field Weekly Awards for their performances in the Army-Navy Indoor Star Meet. Boamah was named the men’s field athlete of the week and Mangan was selected as the women’s track athlete of the week.

Boamah earned Navy 10 of its Indoor Star Meet record 113 points to defeat Army by its largest margin since 1992.

The junior helped set the tone with two wins in the throw events. He trailed Army’s Cameron Smith in the weight throw heading into his final attempt but recorded a distance of 20.11m (64′ 9.25″) to edge Smith by .36m. He then recorded the fourth-best distance in Navy history in the shot put with a throw of 18.33m (60′ 1.75″), which was 2.34m farther than Army’s best effort. His shot mark ranks best in the Patriot League, while his weight throw distance ranks second.

Boamah collected his second Patriot League weekly award this season and third of his career

Mangan contributed 15 points with wins in three events to help Navy post its third-largest point total and record its largest victory over Army since 2012.

Her first win of the day came in the 400m dash with a time of 56.17 seconds. She then claimed the victory in the 60m dash with a time of 7.59 seconds, the third-fastest 60m indoor time in Navy history. Navy’s team captain concluded her dominant outing by winning the 200m with a time of 24.73 seconds. Her times in the 60m and 200m both rank second in the Patriot League.

Mangan claimed the Patriot League’s weekly honor for the third time this season and the seventh of her career

Navy resumes competition with the Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational in Lynchburg, Va., this Friday and Saturday. The meet begins with the men’s 60m dash prelims on Friday at 1:30 p.m. and resumes Saturday at 10:30 a.m. to begin the women’s field events.