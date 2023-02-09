Charles County Government is issuing a call for artists from the State of Maryland to apply to create a vibrant and welcoming outdoor place at Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center (2745 Old Washington Road, Waldorf). This site is the first public art project in Waldorf.

The public art submission theme is recreation with an overall vision of the Waldorf Urban Redevelopment Corridor. The project should incorporate two- to three-dimensional sculpture, seating, walkways, and landscape design features. The space will be enjoyed by those that attend programs at the facility, their families, and the community. To learn more about the Downtown Waldorf Vision Plan, click here.

The deadline to apply is Friday, March 10, at 4:30 p.m. Interested artists can find additional information and the application at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/call-for-artists. This project is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council www.MSAC.org.

A virtual meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. to answer potential applicants’ questions. To register to attend the meeting, click here.

For more information or questions, contact Amy Blessinger at 301-645-0650 or BlessingA@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711 or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.