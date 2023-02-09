Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service (MVLS), the largest provider of pro bono legal services to low-income Marylanders, today announced that Nancy Grimm, Esq., has been hired as the organization’s first family law attorney.

Grimm, who has 20 years of experience practicing family law, will work with MVLS’ judicare program, which matches attorneys with clients facing contested custody and divorce cases. She also will support and mentor MVLS’ volunteer attorneys and advise applicants awaiting legal counsel.

“Nancy’s wealth of experience in family law will play a vital role in helping MVLS clients navigate their family issues and move on to new chapters in their lives,” said MVLS Deputy Director Margaret Henn. “Having served as a judicare volunteer herself, Nancy is well qualified and uniquely positioned to tackle the challenging issues that many MVLS clients face.”

Many people seek help from MVLS on such family law matters as abuse and neglect, adoption, child custody, divorce, equitable distribution of property and paternity disputes. Last year alone, MVLS helped nearly 1,000 clients primarily with contested custody and divorce cases – all with the goal of stabilizing families and helping clients move from abusive situations.

“I am eager to assume this new role and work with MVLS to make a difference in our clients’ lives,” said Grimm. “Representing those who otherwise have nowhere to turn for help is a true gift. And I will do my best to help fulfill MVLS’ mission to provide fairness and justice to all who seek our services.”

Prior to joining MVLS, Grimm graduated from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 2002 and maintained a part-time nursing practice while practicing law full-time for 20 years. She retired as a registered nurse in 2021. Grimm received numerous awards and recognitions in nursing and law. This includes being named the 2013 recipient of the MVLS Law Firm of the Year Award and receiving the William Reece Smith Jr. Special Services to Pro Bono Award in 2015 from the American Bar Association and the National Association of Pro Bono Professionals.

Grimm can be reached at 443-451-4071 or ngrimm@mvlslaw.org.