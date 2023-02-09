The Maryland State Department of Education has approved a one-day waiver for three elementary schools and one middle school, making the last day of classes for those students Thursday, June 15, 2023.

The waiver is necessary to allow staff to move materials and supplies to accommodate school construction projects. The following schools received waivers:

Hillsmere Elementary School

Quarterfield Elementary School

Rippling Woods Elementary School

Bates Middle School

The last day of work for 191-day Unit Unit IV employees (classroom teachers, teaching assistants, technology support technicians, etc.) at all six schools remains Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

All four schools will also open one day later than others – on August 29, 2023 – in the 2023-2024 school year.