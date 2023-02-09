The Navy swimming and diving teams were recognized for their fall semester academic success by being named Scholar All-America Teams by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA).

A cumulative grade-point average for the entire team of 3.00 is needed to earn the designation. The Navy women’s team posted a 3.23 GPA, and the Navy men’s team accrued a 3.06 GPA.

The women’s team has earned the award in 10 straight semesters, and the men’s team has garnered the laurel in the last eight terms.

A total of 188 women’s teams and 121 men’s teams received the accolade for the fall term.