Vice President for Equity and Strategic Initiatives Dereck Rovaris, PhD, was presented with a 2023 Diamond Award on Jan. 21 by the Not Alone Foundation, Inc. and the Academy of the Diamond in Atlanta, Ga. Dereck Rovaris (SMCM) with longtime friend and fellow Diamond Award winner Marco Barker (Univ. of Nebraska) at the award ceremony on Jan. 21.

The award recognizes excellence in education leadership, diversity, equity, inclusion, humanitarian and community engagement. The Diamond Awards Program was created to recognize individuals of merit in the entertainment, corporate and creative industries for their professional accomplishments and contributions to our society on a local, national or global scale.

Rovaris said of the award, “This recognition, like most, is presented to an individual, but my success in the diversity, equity and inclusion workspace has always been a shared responsibility. Credit and recognition is also due to the many people we have worked with and served.”