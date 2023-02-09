The Washington Spirit released today its full 2023 NWSL regular season and UKG Challenge Cup schedule featuring the full slate of home and away fixtures. The club announced earlier this season that all 14 home matches will be played for the first time at Audi Field in Buzzard Point, ensuring players and fans alike access to a facility befitting a professional club. The schedule can be found in its entirety HERE.

The regular season begins with a marquee matchup against OL Reign at Audi Field on Sunday, March 26. The two clubs notably met in the semifinal round of the 2021 NWSL playoffs, where the Spirit notched a 2-1 victory over OL Reign en route to the club’s first-ever NWSL title. Combined, the two clubs feature nine rostered USWNT players in action next week at the SheBelieves Cup, presented by Visa.

“As a team, we have been focused on preparing our players for the season so that we perform at the highest level in every match,” said Head Coach Mark Parsons. “We will strive every week to make our supporters proud as we represent the District in the NWSL.”

Fans can secure tickets now to all 2023 home matches with a season membership. Available here, the season membership grants fans access to priority seating, an exclusive Trinity Rodman bobblehead, invitations to special events throughout the season and more. Single game tickets go on sale Friday.

The Spirit begins the season with eight of the club’s first 14 matches taking place at Audi Field. Home schedule highlights include:

? The Spirit kicks off the season at home against visiting OL Reign on Sunday, March 26 at 4 p.m. EST.

? Washington’s home match against San Diego Wave FC will be on Saturday, May 6 at 1 p.m. EST. The two sides fought to a thrilling 4-3 Spirit victory in last season’s nationally-broadcast match at Audi Field.

? The Spirit hosts a four-match home stand starting Sunday, May 28 against NJ/NY Gotham FC and ending on Wednesday, June 14 against the North Carolina Courage.

? Washington’s UKG Challenge Cup home matches take place on Wednesday, May 10 (Orlando), Wednesday, June 14 (North Carolina) and Friday, July 28 (NJ/NY).

? The defending NWSL champion Portland Thorns FC comes to the District on Sunday, August 27 for a 5 p.m. EST kickoff.

? Last year’s runner-up Kansas City Current plays at Audi Field on Saturday, September 30 at 7 p.m. EST. The Current played its first match at Audi Field in last season’s championship match.

? The Chicago Red Stars come to Audi Field for the first time ever on Sunday, September 3 at 5 p.m. EST.

? Washington will close out its 2023 regular season campaign at home against the North Carolina Courage on Sunday, October 15 at 5 p.m. EST.

A broadcast schedule will be released later this month with the full slate of matches to be aired on CBS, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.