National Harbor will host its fourth annual Wedding Walk event for anyone planning a wedding on Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Credit: National Harbor

The National Harbor Wedding Walk will provide an opportunity to visit wedding-centric shops, retailers, hotels, attractions, and venue spaces. Participating venues and restaurants will provide complimentary small bites, and there will be beautifully decorated event spaces. Select retailers will provide gifts and offer creative suggestions for wedding décor and wedding favors. All registrants will be entered to win a National Harbor prize packages that include restaurant gift cards, entertainment offerings, and more.

The event is perfect for any couple planning a ceremony, reception, rehearsal dinner, bachelor/bachelorette party, wedding brunch, hotel stay, or all of the above. National Harbor is an ideal destination to create special and memorable experiences; guests will get to see hotels, restaurants, attractions, nightlife scene, and the best sunsets in the entire Washington, D.C. region.

Jackie Saunders, AVP of marketing at National Harbor, explains, “The Wedding Walk showcases what makes National Harbor such a special waterfront location for a special occasion with everything in walking distance. The day provides the opportunity for guests to walk through the destination with their fiancé, wedding party, and/or family to enjoy the views, try amazing food and have fun planning for their big event.”

For more information and to get your free tickets, visit www.nationalharbor.com/weddingwalk.